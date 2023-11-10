Man brutally murders student in suspected love triangle

Police in Kisii on Thursday rescued a man from angry college students moments after he allegedly killed their colleague in a suspected love triangle gone wrong.

The badly mutilated body of Lucy Boke, 23, was found inside her one-room rented house in Jogoo estate on the outskirts of Kisii town.

Neighbours who responded to Boke's distress call were unable to save her life.

Boke was a cosmetology student at Kisii National Polytechnic. She hailed from Kuria in Migori County.

Her landlord, Mr Richard Ongeri, said the incident happened around 6pm.

Mr Ongeri explained that the suspect was seen with the girl in the compound.

Crime scene

"The boyfriend had arrived from Isebania in Migori County around 3pm. When we received reports of the incident, we rushed to the scene and found the house locked from inside," said Mr Ongeri.

"We pleaded with him to open it for us but he declined."

This forced them to call Kisii Police Station for help, but before the officers arrived, hundreds of students from Kisii National Polytechnic, who had thronged the scene, forced their way into the house.

By then, Boke’s badly mutilated body lay on the floor in a pool of blood.

The angry students frog marched the suspect out of the house as they beat and kicked him.

“Police rescued the boy and took him away. We do not know whether they took him to hospital or to Kisii Police Station,” said Mr Ongeri.

Violence

He added: “The girl has been living here for about three months, the boy does not live with her. It is the girl who had looked for this house and rented it.”

Mr Josphat Barongo, a neighbour and elder, said the incident had shocked them. He noted that it was important for people to embrace dialogue instead of resorting to violence.

“It is important for landlords to know their clients very well. There are many students who live here. There has been increased incidents of theft in this neighbourhood,” said Mr Barongo.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases said they are investigating the incident.

“The suspect is fighting for his life at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH),” Mr Kases said.