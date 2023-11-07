Man in court for threatening to kill his mother-in-law

A 27-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill his mother-in-law during a scuffle at her home has been charged in court.

Kennedy Ochieng is accused of threatening to kill Mercy Murugi at her home in Njiru on November 2.

Mr Ochieng is alleged to have uttered the words "wewe nitakuua na msichana wako (I'll kill you and your daughter)" to his mother-in-law, words that police and prosecutors believe amount to a threat to Ms Murugi's life.

Ms Murugi had returned home to find her son-in-law arguing with her husband and she intervened.

However, the suspect allegedly hurled verbal abuse at her and dragged her out of the house after she asked him what he was doing there.

Mr Ochieng continued to insult the complainant and her daughter, allegedly declaring that he would kill them and boasting that he was not afraid of the police.

Troubled marriage

The suspect and his wife had previously separated, but Mr Ochieng blamed his mother-in-law for their troubled marriage.

Ms Murugi reported the matter to the police the following day and officers accompanied her to the house where the suspect was arrested and remanded on November 4.

During investigations, police discovered that before the incident, Mr Ochieng had allegedly threatened to kill his wife and mother-in-law.

He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Helen Okwani of the Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on a Sh100,000 bond with no option for cash bail.

The case will come up for mention on January 23 ahead of trial on April 23 next year.