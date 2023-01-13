Lawyers in Kisii urge CS Kindiki to send team to probe teacher's death

Lawyers from Kisii have asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to send a team to investigate the murder of a primary school head teacher from Nyamira.

The lawyers said they do not understand why the family of Ezekiel Nkeere Gitangwa has not received assistance from those who are investigating the murder incident.

The body of the head teacher was found dumped two weeks ago in the house of a nurse, who is the main suspect being sought by police in connection with the murder.

"It has taken too long. We know we have challenges in our community with the police in terms of getting information. We appreciate the efforts and services given to the police so far through community policing," said the lawyers.

The lawyers under the Law Society of Kenya called for speedy investigations into the matter, noting that key suspects are still at large.

LSK South West Nyanza Branch Chairman Gideon Nyambati explained that the disconnect between locals and police may lead to failure of service delivery by the law enforcers.

"There are officers who have overstayed in their stations. Let them go on transfer and we get new people who have no connection with the criminals. Officers who will just come and work," said Mr Nyambati.

He added that locals need to be protected and allowed to enjoy their rights as enshrined in the constitution.

"We are urging the members of the public to be calm, but those officers with a negative attitude, this is not the right place for you to work," said Mr Nyambati.

Already, police in Nyamira have arrested two people in relation to the heinous murder of a primary school teacher.

The two, a man and a woman, were later arraigned before Nyamira High Court as police sought to have them detained for 14 days, pending investigations.

Nyamira County Police Commander James Mitugo said the suspects are from Nyamaiya centre, where a nurse who is at the centre of the incident hails from.

He said the two suspects are assisting them with investigations.

“The lady is an M-Pesa operator and the other is a young man whose phone was used to withdraw money. Money was sent to the deceased’ phone to the young man,” said Mr Mitugo.