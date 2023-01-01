Mutilated body of missing teacher found in Nyamira nurse’s house

Nkeere Gitangwa

Mr Ezekiel Nkeere Gitangwa, 47, whose mutilated body was found hidden in a Nyamira nurse's house on January 1, 2022

By  Ruth Mbula

The body of a teacher who went missing two days ago was on Sunday discovered in a house belonging to a nurse in Nyamira County. 

The mutilated body of Mr Ezekiel Nkeere Gitangwa, 47, was found hidden in a room used for poultry keeping. The body was covered with a carpet. 

Police had to break into the house of the Nyamaiya Health Centre-based nurse to access the body. But the health worker was not in the house.  

"We received a report from the teacher's wife Gladys Bonareri Achoki that her husband was missing," read a police report. 

The teacher was last seen at 9 am on Friday, the same day he was reported missing. 

"This is the same day when he was dropped by a boda boda rider at Egesieri village, West Mugirango location. A missing person report was circulated and a search mounted, leading investigators to the house belonging to the nurse," indicated the police report.

The body of the deceased teacher was moved to Nyamira County Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

