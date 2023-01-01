Mutilated body of missing teacher found in Nyamira nurse’s house

The body of a teacher who went missing two days ago was on Sunday discovered in a house belonging to a nurse in Nyamira County.

The mutilated body of Mr Ezekiel Nkeere Gitangwa, 47, was found hidden in a room used for poultry keeping. The body was covered with a carpet.

Police had to break into the house of the Nyamaiya Health Centre-based nurse to access the body. But the health worker was not in the house.

"We received a report from the teacher's wife Gladys Bonareri Achoki that her husband was missing," read a police report.

The teacher was last seen at 9 am on Friday, the same day he was reported missing.

"This is the same day when he was dropped by a boda boda rider at Egesieri village, West Mugirango location. A missing person report was circulated and a search mounted, leading investigators to the house belonging to the nurse," indicated the police report.