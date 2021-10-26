Kisii Governor Ongwae sets up witchcraft taskforce

Kisii Governor James Ongwae (in checked suit) poses for a picture with members of the witchcraft taskforce on October 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Kisii Governor James Ongwae has set up a taskforce to help unravel the issues surrounding witchcraft murders in the county. 

