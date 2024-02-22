Kisii County Assembly House summons deputy governor Robert Monda as ouster motion tabled

The county assembly has given Deputy Governor Robert Monda a notice of seven days to appear before the House to answer charges facing him in an impeachment motion.

While issuing the notice, Speaker Philip Nyanumba said the summons was aimed at ensuring a fair hearing for Dr Monda.

“We will also allow for public participation ... and I direct that an advert be placed in two main dailies,” said Dr Nyanumba.

The impeachment motion that was tabled on Wednesday by Ichuni MCA Wycliffe Siocha and seconded by Ms Caren Magara (nominated) outlined four grounds; gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct, and crimes under national laws.

In one of the accusations facing Dr Monda, Mr Siocha revealed that the Gusii Water and Sanitation Company (Gwasco) advertised for various jobs vacancies in April 2023 and the deputy governor alerted the father of a Mr Dennis Mokaya to pay a bribe of Sh800,000 to get the job.

“The deputy governor, in an attempt to influence the award of a contract of employment to Mr Mokaya, sent via M-Pesa Sh100,000 to the Gwasco managing director in order to influence her to employ the said person, which request was not acceded to and the money was returned via M-Pesa,” said Mr Siocha.

“The deputy governor’s actions of requesting and receiving a bribe is meant to compromise the integrity of the recruitment institution of Gwasco and the same is driven by nepotism, favouritism, improper and ulterior motives and for corrupt purposes in complete disregard of the constitution,” said Mr Siocha.

Dr Monda is also accused of forcing county enforcement officers to work in his farm. Mr Siocha claimed that, since Dr Monda came into office, there have been at least five officers working in his farm, a clear demonstration that the deputy governor was misusing county employees.

“On December 20, 2023, the DG deployed 20 officers under the supervision of the sub-county administrator to arrest his brother Reuben Monda for cutting down trees,” the motion reads in part.

After tabling and seconding of the impeachment motion, Majority Leader Henry Moracha sought for adjournment in order to give “Dr Monda time to prepare for his defence and also allow for public participation.”

Members almost came to blows as those opposed to Dr Monda’s impeachment, numbering about 10, mostly from the minority United Democratic Alliance, engaged in a war of words with those supporting the motion.

Threw water bottles

As the minority side walked out, their colleagues in the majority threw water bottles at them, leading to a commotion.

Outside the assembly, goons allied to a Kenya Kwanza leader in Kisii County threatened to beat up an MCA as others watched in disbelief. MCAs allied to UDA later addressed the media, saying, the assembly had not followed the law in tabling the ouster bid against Dr Monda.