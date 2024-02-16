Power struggle rocks counties: Governors at war with deputies, senators

Governors, their deputies and senators — some of whom rode to power on the same party tickets — are embroiled in bitter political wrangles that threaten service delivery, with the infighting in some cases snowballing into impeachment threats.

Broken pre-election pacts and political calculations ahead of the 2027 polls are said to be fuelling the feuds. Close to 20 governors are in the eye of a major political storm, some instigated by members of their own coalitions.

The escalating county power struggles on Wednesday marred President Ruto’s tour of Kiambu where local MPs clashed with Governor Kimani Wamatangi.

A plot to impeach Kisii Deputy Governor Robert Monda by 51 MCAs in a squabble linked to Governor Simba Arati and a recent call for the ouster of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika by Senator Tabitha Karanja are the other recent cases of political bickering in the devolved units. Broken pre-election pacts and the 2027 election calculations are reportedly fuelling the nasty fallouts.

Mr Wamatangi has consistently faced attacks from the region’s MPs including Kikuyu’s Kimani Ichungwah. This week, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a declared that she would seek to dislodge the governor in the 2027 polls. As the acrimony played out, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was forced to reprimand the crowd for persistent heckling.

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi told the Nation infighting in the counties are instigated by external forces, who have business and political interests.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, who had initially planned to vie for the Machakos governor’s seat in the 2022 elections but was prevailed upon by former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement party to drop his bid in favour of Ms Wavinya, is among the harshest critics of the governor.

In Kisii, Dr Monda’s impeachment motion, which is seen by some as a well-calculated scheme to edge out the deputy governor or force him to toe the line, has received the backing of 51 MCAs.

The motion was tabled by Ichuni MCA Wycliffe Siocha, who accused Dr Monda of violating the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct. The motion comes in the wake of a rift between Dr Monda and his boss, Governor Arati.

Mr Arati has accused Dr Monda of collaborating with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leaders in Kisii to fight him. Mr Arati has in the recent past found himself in a public spat with Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika (left) and Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In Nakuru, the honeymoon between Governor Kihika and Senator Karanja seems to be over following the controversial take-over of the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital by the county government late last month.

The two campaigned as a team under the UDA party banner. Ms Karanja has accused the governor of walking back on pledges she made to voters during the campaigns.

“l will mobilise MCAs to table an impeachment motion against Ms Kihika. I will also seek an audience with President William Ruto regarding the whole saga,” Ms Karanja told journalists at a recent press conference. The falling out of the former allies-turned-foes has heightened political temperatures, with the rivalry taking a new twist after Governor Kihika yesterday endorsed Nakuru East MP David Gikaria to take on Senator Karanja in the 2027 elections.

“The only problem I have is that I have no senator who is pro-devolution. Instead of using her position to push for resources for the betterment of the people, she is busy name-calling on social media and summoning MCAs,” Governor Kihika said in London Ward yesterday.

She was launching the tarmacking of roads in the ward accompanied by Mr Gikaria and Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama. The two legislators accused Ms Karanja of capitalising on the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital saga to build her political profile ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“What we’re experiencing in Nakuru is like the turbulence that disrupts flights mid-air. But, like an experienced pilot, we are asking the governor to continue steering the county and avoid the naysayers,” Mr Gikaria said, adding that he was ready to take on the senator in the coming polls.

Embattled Meru County governor Kawira Mwangaza before Senate, Nairobi County on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 during her impeachment motion. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

In Meru, Governor Kawira Mwangaza, who has been impeached by the MCAs twice in a span of one year, is still facing major pushback by critics, who include area Senator Kathuri Murungi, MCAs and several MPs from the region.

Governor Mwangaza has also fallen out with her deputy Isaac Mutuma. The two have had a strained relationship since May last year. In late January, their fight played out in the public after members of the public intercepted his official car that was being transported to Nairobi for repairs.

Meru Woman Rep Elizabeth Karambu told the Nation the quarrel between the governor and her deputy was triggered by the failed ouster bid. Ms Mwangaza reportedly felt that her deputy was part of politicians in the county who wanted her out of office.

From left: Governors Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado), Kimani Wa Matangi (Kiambu), Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Nadhif Jama (Garissa). They are among governors put on the spot for wasteful expenditure. Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

In Trans Nzoia, a raging spat between Governor George Natembeya and his deputy Philomena Kapkory has taken a lull, but tensions still remains, with the two not seeing eye-to-eye in the running of the affairs of the county government.

In an earlier interview with the Nation, Ms Kapkory had accused Mr Natembeya of reneging on a pre-election pact, hence their disagreement.

“I was to get 30 percent in terms of [sharing of positions in the county executive] but he never gave me even one position. I've never even employed a cat in Trans Nzoia County,” she told the Nation at the time.

It’s a claim Mr Natembeya has dismissed, while accusing her of absconding her duties.

Similar infighting led to the impeachment of Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol by the county assembly. Just like Governor Mwangaza, he was saved by the Senate. Mr Oduol and Governor James Orengo still have a strained relationship.

In Kitui, Governor Julius Malombe and Senator Enoch Wambua are trading accusations over a programme to oversee and audit projects undertaken by the county government. Dr Malombe has accused the senator of overstepping his oversight role and making false allegations regarding county projects.

Mr Wambua has launched a programme, dubbed “Senate Oversight Mashinani”, where he has been going round inspecting county projects and pointing out gaps that should be addressed by the governor.

Dr Malombe has accused Mr Wambua of inventing the tours to prop up his gubernatorial bid in 2027.

"The governor should not panic. I am not fighting anyone politically," Mr Wambua said.

And in Nairobi, Senator Edwin Sifuna has had run-ins with Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In Kajiado, Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito have clashed over Mr Lenku's call for the Maasai community to form a political party.

The governor, who was elected on opposition leader Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, kicked up a political storm after suggesting that the Maasai should form their own political party as a bargaining tool after the next elections.

In his new push, Mr Lenku has won the hearts of key UDA leaders led by his critics-turned-allies Senator Samuel Seki, Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo, and nominated Senator Peris Tobiko as well as ODM MPs Samuel Parashina (Kajiado South) and Kakuta Maimai (Kajiado East).

But Mr Metito, whom Lenku defeated in the last elections, has criticised Mr Lenku's idea. The State House official has won over Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchory of ODM as well as former governor David Nkedianye who unsuccessfully tried to defend his seat on a Jubilee Party ticket. Speaking when he received into UDA former Kajiado West MP Moses Ole Sakuda at Kimuka, Mr Metito dismissed Mr Lenku’s party calls.

“We dare you to bring a village party here. Our community is not ready for a clan-based political party,” he said. “We are even asking the small parties in Kenya Kwanza to fold up and join UDA.”

In Narok County, Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Senator Ledama Ole Kina are engaged in a push-and-pull over the implementation of development projects and management of revenue accrued from the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

“Several roads, hospitals and early childhood development and education centres have been abandoned by contractors even after payments were made by the county government, yet no action had been taken with taxpayers not getting value for their money,” Mr Ole Kina claimed.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Senator Ledama Ole Kina. The pair are among several county leaders who are at loggerheads over the management of devolved units. Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

Mr Ntutu has refuted the claims, accusing the senator of engaging in sideshows to gain political mileage.

In Bomet, Governor Hillary Barchok is involved in a political contest with Senator Hillary Sigei that has sucked in a section of ward reps. Prof Barchok has accused Mr Sigei of waging a smear campaign against his administration.

“The senator has been fuelling divisions in the county with the aim of painting my administration in bad light. I can assure you that he will not succeed,” the county boss told a public rally at Bomet Green Stadium in September last year.

Mr Sigei has insisted that he does not have an axe to grind with Governor Barchok.

In Kakamega, Senator Boni Khalwale and former governor Wycliffe Oparanya have ganged up against Governor Fernandes Barasa.

Mr Barasa has accused Dr Khalwale of seeking to discredit his administration while eyeing the governorship in the 2027 polls.

But Dr Khalwale has accused the Barasa administration of failing to allocate enough bursary funds to the wards. In the last elections, Mr Oparanya supported Mr Barasa.



