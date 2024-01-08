Kisii chiefs receive warning letters for attending meeting at Arati’s home

Panic has gripped a section of national government administrators in Kisii County after they received reprimand letters from their seniors for attending a consultative meeting with Governor Simba Arati.

The over 300 administrators who were invited by the county chief to his rural home in Motonto, Bobasi Constituency, to discuss mass distribution of mosquito nets and disbursement of bursaries to poor children, received warning letters from their seniors.

The Nation has gathered that mass distribution of nets is happening in some select counties in a bid to fight the spread of malaria, in a project jointly being done by national and county governments. Chiefs and their assistants, Community Health Promoters (CHPs) and other stakeholders are involved in the programme.

The administrators are to help in giving data, where together with CHPs, they are to identify the would-be beneficiaries.

The Nation has gathered that the bursary issue later came up in the talks between Mr Arati and the administrators, and it was agreed that they also give data to ensure only needy cases benefit.

The senior officials’ move to write up their juniors has elicited controversy in the two levels of government with the county leadership viewing it as sabotage of its efforts to coordinate their development agenda with the national government.

The Nation has seen some of the show cause and warning letters sent to chiefs and their assistants who attended the December 29, 2023 meeting at Arati’s home.

When asked about the allegations that some of his juniors had been reprimanded for attending a meeting with the governor, County Commissioner Tom Anjere was ambiguous and skirted the question, stating that if such reprimand letters had been issued, then those responsible were just doing their job.

Supervision

Mr Anjere said: “Chiefs are supervised by the Assistant County Commissioners and to a higher extent the Deputy County Commissioners. So, until that matter comes to my level… but the Assistant County Commissioners have a responsibility to supervise the chief. Just in case they have issued any letter, then they are just doing their job of supervision,” said Mr Anjere in response to questions from journalists during a media briefing with members of the county security team, where they were in the company of some Members of Kisii County Assembly opposed to the leadership of Mr Arati.

One of the letters read: “Reference is made to the above subject matter. It has come to my attention that you were absent from duty on December 29, 2023, without permission which is contrary to our work ethics. Secondly, you flouted direct orders and directives which required you to be in your work station during the festive season, ensuring that your station is effectively manned according to the Principal Secretary Internal Security and National Administration.”

“The purpose of this letter is to warn you of your actions and that severe consequences of not adhering to the directives will be imposed on you in carrying yourself outside your mandate.”

In another letter, the chiefs were told that the Kenya Kwanza Government has repeatedly stated that National Government Administration Officers (Ngao) should confine themselves to administrative and security matters and not be involved in politics. “Disciplinary measures will be instituted against any Ngao found violating the established guidelines and protocols...”

Take note and confirm compliance,” warned the letter.

“We have noted with concern that Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs are attending political meetings and are being invited to politicians' homes for meetings that the CC/ DCC/ ACCs' offices are not aware of. As a thumb of rule, no chief/ Assistant chief should attend meetings without the express permission from the DCC/ACC. No Chief/ Assistant chief should leave his/ her workstation without the permission of his/ her supervisor. All NGOs/ HODs/ Government Agencies and County Heads must seek permission from the CC/DCC's office to hold meetings with Chiefs,” read the letter.

“Disciplinary measures will be instituted against any NGAO who will be found violating the established guidelines and protocols. Take note and confirm compliance,” warned the letter.

During his New Year speech, Governor Arati explained that he opted to use chiefs and their assistants in distributing the county bursaries because he wanted only needy cases to benefit.

“Last year we made a mistake and did not do proper vetting of the cases. This time around, we want only deserving cases to benefit, that is why we opted to use chiefs and their assistants who know people in the villages well. Some people are opposed to this and it’s wrong,” said Mr Arati.