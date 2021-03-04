Kiamokama by-election: Police arrest UDA candidate

Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba

Police arrest UDA candidate Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba in the Kiamokama ward by-election over claims of voter bribery.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Police in Kisii have arrested Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate for the Kiamokama ward by-election in Kisii county.

