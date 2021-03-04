Kiamokama by-election: Police arrest UDA candidate

Police in Kisii have arrested Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate for the Kiamokama ward by-election in Kisii county.

Flamboyant politician Don Bosco Gichana, a UDA supporter is also in police custody.

Several other UDA supporters have been arrested over voter bribery claims at Moremani centre.

Police hurled teargas canisters at the UDA supporters to disperse them.

Voters started voting as early as 6am with long queues being witnessed in most polling stations.

Kiamokama Returning Officer Mark Manco said there are 22 polling stations in the ward with 10, 853 registered voters.

The Tangatanga wing of the Jubilee government and Orange Democratic supporters had pitched tent in Kiamokama ward in the last few weeks campaigning for their candidates.

Kisii County Governor James Ongwae, Senator Prof Ongeri, Woman rep Janet Ongera and Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati have been leading the ODM brigade in campaigning for their candidate Malack Matara.

Tanga tanga leaders led by Kisii deputy Governor Joash Maangi, former Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution (CIC) Chairman Charles Nyachae, People Democratic Party (PDP) leader Omingo Magara have been drumming up support for Mr Nyakeramba.

The Kisii Deputy Governor who is the senior most politician in the Ruto camp from Gusii is also supported by MPs Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache).

This follows a decision by the Tangatanga team to support Mr Nyakeramba after meeting with Deputy President William Ruto last week at his Karen home in Nairobi.

The move by the DP to support the UDA candidate is aimed at solidifying his base in Gusii and will use the Kiamokama ward by-election scheduled for March 4, 2021 to measure his strength in the region.

“Yes it is true that we met the Deputy President, we agreed to have Mr Nyandusi as Tangatanga’s main candidate in the upcoming Kiamokama by-election. This ends the anxiety that had been there among our team members on whom we should support,” said Mr Maangi.

Candidates in the Kiamokama Ward by-election had for weeks opted for door to door campaigns as clan politics took centre stage.

Mr Nyandusi, a former tea factory director, was initially disadvantaged because he lacked the support of Ruto’s brigade in Gusii after leaders allied to the DP disagreed on their choice of candidate.

But they later agreed to support him, just a week to the voting day, after meeting DP Ruto.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission scheduled the mini poll for March 4 and cleared at least 11 candidates for the contest.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Kennedy Mainya in November last year due to breathing complications.

Newly formed Party of Economic Democracy (PED) has fielded former provincial administrator Daniel Ondabu in the mini poll.

Mr Ondabu comes from the Bonyamoyio, the largest clan in the ward.

“We are in this race to win. We are not leaving anything to chance,” said PED Organising Secretary Enock Ombuna.

Mr Adams Nyamori Nyakundi, a former principal, also hails from the Bonyamoyio clan. He is riding on the Maendeleo Chap Chap party, led by Machakos governor Alfred Mutua.

The New Democrats(TND) party is fronting Mr Stephen Nyakeriga, who came second in the last election. Clan as well as He hails from Mwaboto clan, one of the minority clans in the ward. Peter Birundu of Narc Kenya is also from Mwaboto.

Bogeka , Bomobea and Mwamoriango clans have not fielded candidates and may offer swing votes.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is fighting to retain the seat. Its candidate, Malack Matara comes from Bonyakoni clan, the second largest in the ward.

He is also a relative to the late Mainya and will ride on sympathy votes. Voters in the country have in the past rewarded relatives of deceased politicians.

But Mr Matara, 34, says he enjoys a lot of support from youthful voters whom he resonates well with.

“We are beyond clan politics. Let us focus on good leadership which I promise to offer. We will only grow as a community if we move away from clannism,” said Mr Matara.

Mr Matara also has the backing of top county leadership led by governor, senator and women rep who are all ODM leaders.

But Matara’s votes will be split by two other candidates from the same clan.

Dr Charles Omwega, his immediate neighbour and relative is also vying the seat on People’s Empowerment Party (PEP). The party is headed by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Vincent Gekone, an activist, is also vying as an independent candidate.

“Let us not focus on party politics. It is time for voters to give merit to good leadership and stop rewarding individuals based on their affiliation to big parties,” said Mr Gekone.

Dominic Ateng'a Nyangaresi, another youthful candidate is using the Kenya National Congress (KNC) ticket.

He is also riding on the support of youthful voters and his party leader Manson Nyamweya who has been traversing the ward campaigning for him. He comes from the Mwamonda clan.

“It is time for young people to lead. Youths have been denied opportunities in counties and national government. We fielded a youth to demonstrate our willingness to work with youths in 2022,” said Mr Nyamweya.