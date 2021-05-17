D-day for Bonchari voters in tension-filled mini poll

Tuesday is the defining moment in the tough battle for the Bonchari parliamentary seat.

Voters go to the ballot to elect their next Member of Parliament in a high-stakes by-election that has intensified rivalries among key political players.

Candidates associated with President Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto will be eyeing victory after months of intense and chaotic campaigns.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared some 13 candidates to vie for the seat that fell vacant following Oroo Oyioka’s death.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro leads UDA campaigns in Bonchari

The constituency has 52, 624 voters. Mr Zebedeo Opore is flying the Jubilee Party flag, while Ms Teresa Bitutu, the former MP’s widow, is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer.

Other candidates are Mr Pavel Oimeke (ODM), former Woman Rep Mary Sally Keraa (United Green Movement), Mr Jonah Onkendi Ondieki (The New Democrats), Charles Mogaka Ndege (Progressive Party of Kenya), David Ogega Oyugi (Kenya Social Congress) and Margaret Gesare Nyabuto (Maendeleo Chap Chap).

Others are Mr Kevin Mosomi (Party of Democracy Unity), Jeremiah Atancha (Agano Party), Victor Omanwa (Party of Economic Democracy), Nyakea Erick Oigo (National Reconstruction Alliance) and Paul Matagaro (Mwangaza Tu Party).

Bonchari returning officer says they are ready for by-election

Voter turnout

Returning Officer Benson Ambuko, in a press briefing Monday, urged voters to come out in large numbers to vote for their preferred candidates.

Thousands of Jubilee Party supporters rallied behind Mr Opore, traversing the constituency in a long motorcade in campaigns led by Ford Kenya Deputy Party Leader and Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka.

“Mr Opore served three terms as MP. People will vote for him because his work speaks for itself,” Mr Onyonka said.

Mr Odinga’s ODM tasked its National Treasurer, Mr Timothy Bosire, to coordinate the party’s campaigns. Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Senator Sam Ongeri and Woman Rep Janet Ongera were also actively involved.

IEBC trains media and observers for Bonchari by-election

For the Ruto-linked UDA, Kandara MP Alice Wahome was in charge of campaigns.

“We’re urging voters to choose Mama Teresa. Other regions have entrusted leadership to women, and we have not disappointed,” Ms Wahome said.

Meanwhile, security agencies have been placed on high alert. Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika said intelligence reports indicated that armed goons had been hired to cause chaos during voting.

“Some of these goons are from outside the county. There are two vehicles loaded with machetes. We will deal with the situation firmly and decisively,” Mr Mutindika said.