Waiguru urges Mt Kenya residents to vote for Ruto

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Wednesday asked voters in the Mt Kenya region to turn out in large numbers and vote for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto on August 9.

Ms Waiguru said the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition was banking on non-existent voter apathy in the region so as to deny Dr Ruto a first-round win.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Kiamutugu, Gichugu constituency, the governor said the Azimio campaign team "knows very well they won’t defeat Ruto in the region” and therefore would wish to see low voter turnout.

She said the region has not changed its support for DP Ruto and asked those who think otherwise to wait for the polls.

Ms Waiguru said DP Ruto is assured of more than 90 percent of votes in Kirinyaga.

Region solidly in UDA

She said even with the naming of Martha Karua as Azimio presidential hopeful Raila Odinga’s running mate, the region is solidly in UDA and will vote for Dr Ruto.

She said recent opinion polls that showed Mr Odinga leading in popularity were fake.

Ms Waiguru, who is defending her seat under UDA, asked residents to elect the party’s candidates to ensure DP Ruto has enough foot soldiers.

“I'm asking you to give our presidential candidate foot soldiers. We need to give him a UDA governor, senator, woman representative, MPs and MCAs so that we can work in harmony and deliver all the development that you want,” she said.

She asked voters to give her a second term so that she could continue the transformation journey she started in 2017.

Not a beauty contest

“The gubernatorial race is not a beauty contest, it’s about who can work for you,” she said.

“My development record is out there for all of us to see. Those on the other side have been leaders but have nothing to show. That is why I am asking you to support me so that I can build more hospitals, markets, roads and water projects.”