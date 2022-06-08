Prepare for a tough duel, Waiguru tells opponents after IEBC nod

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was on Monday cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to defend her seat on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.Also cleared was her new running mate, lawyer David Githanda.

Ms Waiguru picked Mr Githanda, a former Kirinyaga County Assembly speaker, after Mr James Kinyua, whom she had earlier picked, stepped down as he had not resigned as the Education executive.

Immediately after being declared validly nominated in Kerugoya town, Ms Waiguru dismissed her critics as prophets of doom.

"My political foes claimed that I would not be cleared to contest. They were wrong. They should now know that I will be in the gubernatorial race," she said and asked Kirinyaga residents to vote for her and all the other UDA candidates in the region.

Six-piece voting

"We should go for the six-piece vote for all candidates seeking election on UDA," she said as she challenged her rivals to brace themselves for a tough political duel.

She will fight it out with former governor Joseph Ndathi of The Service Party (TSP), Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici (independent) and Senator Charles Kibiru of Jubilee.

Others are ANC’s Patrick Ireri, Chomba Ndau of Kadu Asili, Bedan Kagai of Narc Kenya and Peter Gitau of Safina.

While addressing jubilant supporters after receiving her clearance certificate, the Kirinyaga governor said that she was grateful to God for having made it through the clearance process despite what she termed as conspiracies that had been harboured to deny her the opportunity.

She said that she was confident she will recapture her seat while the UDA party will get a definite win in all other seats including the presidency.

Ms Waiguru said that her administration has been implementing many life-changing programmes in various sectors such as health, roads and water, and that another term will ensure successful completion of the continuing and pending projects.

She said that she was now set to start thorough campaigns across the county and called upon all contenders to carry out peaceful campaigns devoid of any violence.

Embu candidates

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Embu County, nominated MP Cecily Mbarire was cleared to vie for the gubernatorial seat on UDA ticket.

Others cleared to contest for the same seat are former senator Lenny Kivuti of Devolution and Empowerment Party (DEP) and former MP Emilio Kathuri of Jubilee.

Ms Mbarire said that she is best suited to take Embu County to the next level of development and asked residents to vote for her.

She claimed that for many years, residents of Embu County have been suffering due to lack of adequate services.

"I'm grateful that I have been cleared and I will now embark on an aggressive campaign so that I can clinch the seat and deliver my people from suffering," she said.

Ms Mbarire promised to reform the health sector which she noted was in a serious crisis.