Karua heads back to Kirinyaga, urges residents to vote for Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential running mate Martha Karua Thursday returned to her Kirinyaga backyard and told Mt Kenya residents not to gamble with their lives by voting for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA).

In efforts to counter KKA leader Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the vote-rich region, Ms Karua blamed the crises in the health and water sectors and the deteriorating economy on poor leadership by the rival formation.

Speaking in Ciagiini, Thiba and Ngurubani in Mwea Constituency, Ms Karua warned that supporting KKA will be akin to throwing away votes.

“Some of our rivals seeking national and county leadership have looted money for drugs and water projects. The same people have plundered the economy and people will suffer should they vote for them,” she said. Recently, Dr Ruto led his troops in storming me Karua’s home area, lashing out at Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Root out corruption

He accused Mr Odinga and Ms Karua of being ignorant of the problems facing the region and the country. Ms Karua Thursday drummed up support for Mr Odinga, whom she said was competent enough to root out corruption and restore the country’s lost glory.

“An Odinga government will eradicate corruption so that Kenyans can have drugs in hospitals and clean drinking water. Mr Odinga will fight hunger and improve infrastructure. For us to win, votes from the region should not be divided,” she said. Ms Karua said their government will create employment for the youth and provide health insurance for all Kenyans.

“I humbly request you to give us your votes so that we can rebuild our nation and make life better,” she said, adding, the Sh6,000 Mr Odinga pledged to give poor families every month will be a reality.

“In an Odinga government, there will be plenty for everyone and therefore our people should vote wisely,” she added. She accused KKA leaders from the region of instigating chaos after sensing defeat.

Ms Karua told the leaders to solicit votes in a civilised manner for the sake of peace.

Advocating peace

“Our political camp is advocating peace everywhere and our competitors should follow suit. Those opposing us should well know that violence will not earn them votes at all,” she stated. She told Dr Ruto to stop accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of having betrayed him.

“Dr Ruto is angrily going round the country saying that Mr Kenyatta promised to support him after his two terms in office expires. He should stop lamenting as this is not the end of the world. He should let us rule and wait for another opportunity in future,” she said.

Health workers

She took issue with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, whom she accused of laying off some health workers, making them to suffer. Ms Karua explained that the workers were sent home for demanding improved working conditions and should be reinstated. Ms Karua urged Narc Kenya gubernatorial candidate Muriithi Kagai to give the workers their jobs back should he win.

“Without health workers there could be no quality health services and those workers who illegally lost their jobs should be reinstated unconditionally,” she said. Local Narc Kenya official Ndegwa Njiru vowed to help Ms Karua fight corruption at the county level.