Gloves off as Uhuru roots for Martha Karua as next Deputy President

President Uhuru Kenyatta used his Madaraka Day speech to throw his weight behind Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua as the next deputy president of Kenya after the August 9 elections.

The head of state, who was addressing Kenyans at Uhuru Gardens said that he takes pride in the expansion of women's leadership space in the country.

“I’m proud to be part of this push and Kenyans have the opportunity to elect the first female deputy president. If it is the wish of Kenyans, come August 9 2022 we will have the first female Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” he said amid applause from the crowd.

“I have had the pleasure of working with 11 women in my cabinet at different times and in different capacities; all of them have placed our county at a good place globally.”

Ms Karua is running under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party with ODM leader Raila Odinga as the flagbearer.

His endorsement of Karua comes just minutes after Deputy President William Ruto was snubbed from addressing Kenyans, for the first time since President Kenyatta assumed power in 2013.

The DP will also be on the ballot in August on Kenya Kwanza coalition ticket with Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

In his address, the president also said that he was proud of what his administration, which has been in power for two terms, has achieved.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each one of you. We have worked well together. It has been a pleasure and honour to have you with us. And I am confident that we have a firm foundation for those who will come after us to continue to build a bigger, brighter and prosperous Kenya from where we have left off,” Uhuru said.

At the venue of Madaraka Day celebrations were Mr Odinga and his running mate Karua and a host of other politicians.

President Kenyatta, who is also the patron in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance has fronted Mr Odinga as the best man to succeed him, in what his deputy has termed as betrayal.

The 59th Madaraka Day celebrations saw at least 30,000 people attend at the Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi with this year’s theme being ‘Pamoja Tusonge Mbele.’