Two sisters suspected of stabbing man to death for double-dealing them

Two sisters are suspected to have stabbed and killed a man inside a bar at Mugambaciura in Kirinyaga County in a suspected case of love triangle.

The 23-year-old man succumbed to injuries after he was stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle by one of the women during the Thursday night bar brawl that has shocked many.

According to witnesses, the sisters confronted the man accusing him of double-dealing them.

The victim, Boniface Wambugu tried to defend himself but was overpowered and knocked down.

It was then that one of the assailants took a broken bottle and repeatedly stabbed him in the throat, killing him on the spot.

As the man breathed his last, revellers hurriedly walked out of the bar in panic.

Residents responding to the commotion found the man lying in a pool of blood and confronted the sisters baying for their blood.

This forced the assailants to flee in different directions.

Where she was admitted

However, one of the sisters was cornered and beaten unconscious before police rescued her. She was rushed to Kimbimbi hospital where she was admitted.

"We are baffled over the incident. We never thought two sisters could fight over one man," a resident, Nimrod Muchiri, said.

The residents called on the police to ensure the culprits are punished.

"The sisters have caused the death of a very young man and they should face the law," a resident said.

Mwea East police boss Daniel Kitavi said one suspect has been arrested over the brutal killing.

"We are holding a lady over the fatal attack and we are questioning her," said Mr Kitavi.

The police boss said his officers rushed to the scene immediately after they received the report of the fatal attack and found the victim lying lifeless and took his body to Kibugi Funeral Home.