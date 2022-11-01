The sorry state of Gold Primary School in Kirinyaga where pupils learn under trees

Schoolchildren in many parts of Kenya have borne the brunt of the biting drought.

Learners are starving and some could not concentrate on learning.

But at Gold Primary School in Kirinyaga County, the problem is much bigger.

Pre-primary pupils must learn under a tree due to inadequate classrooms.

The children, some as young as three, brave high temperatures as they take lessons under a tree shade in the remote and dusty South Ngariama area of the semi-arid Mwea plains.

Children are deprived of their dignity as they study outdoors due to lack of space.

Not only do they not have vital learning infrastructure but they also go without chairs and desks.

Some of them sit on stones under a tree.

Dilapidated classrooms used by pupils at Gold Primary School in Kirinyaga county.Some of the pupils are forced to learn a tree due to inadequate classrooms. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

Teachers struggle to teach as they cannot use a blackboard.

Because they stay under harsh conditions for long hours, pupils appear fatigued as they cite the alphabet with the help from their teachers, who are determined to make responsible people out of the young ones.

Other pupils learn in dilapidated iron-sheet classrooms that can easily be blown off by unforgiving whirlwinds.

The roofs of the buildings are falling and need repair. The roof of one classroom was recently ripped off when a whirlwind swept through the school, which appears to have been abandoned by the government.

Teachers admitted that the situation was serious and called on officials to intervene.

"Classrooms are in bad shape and it is a big challenge for us teachers. The government should step in and help us put up permanent and decent classrooms for the pupils,” said teacher Esther Wangari.

“The classrooms are dilapidated, outdated and should be replaced with modern ones."

Moses Muriithi Magondu, another teacher, observed that for smooth learning, fundamental learning infrastructure should be provided.

"You have seen for yourself. Some pupils are taking lessons under a tree and they are suffering," he told reporters.

Mwea MP Mary Maingi said she was shocked to see children learning under a tree in the scorching sun and many going without enough food.

She asked how they could excel academically under such a harsh environment.

"You can rest assured that I will do all that is humanly possible to ensure that this school is improved for the benefit of the learners," she said.

She appealed to well-wishers to help make the school a better place for pupils.

"I'm calling upon donors, corporations and people of goodwill to come to the aid of the school, which is in a deplorable state," she said.

Ms Maingi donated relief food to pupils and vowed to help improve their learning environment.

Parent David Muchiri attributed the problem to poverty in the area.

"The school is like this because of the abject poverty. Most parents are peasant farmers who rely on rain, which is not sufficient," he said.

The school also lacks drinking water, he added.