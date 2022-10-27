Maragua children skip classes to beg for food as drought rages

Drought-induced hunger in Murang'a South sub-county is pushing children in poor families to skip classes to beg for food in villages and market centres, Deputy County Commissioner Gitonga Murungi has said.

Some children have become breadwinners because they stand a better chance of receiving pity-driven generosity, Mr Murungi told Nation.Africa.

"Without rain for the past one year, our farmers have no harvests for [consumption and selling]. This also translates to lack of fodder for livestock,” he said.

“Without money, parents are defaulting on school fees, hence also creating a hunger crisis in schools as principals cannot replenish foodstuffs."

Makuyu, where only 10 percent of day students carry lunch to school, is among the most affected areas, he added.

"With 90 percent of children not carrying lunch to school, the inequality is big and the situation is clear testimony of a crisis," said Makuyu Residents Association chairman Peter Mbiti.

The situation could affect national examinations set for November and December, Mr Murungi said.

In Rurago sub-location, families are straining to put food on the table and some, especially in Mathare, Milimani and Mjini estates, are reported to be skipping meals.

"In Kangangu location, hunger is raging in its three sub locations – Kangangu, Gikono and Mangoto. Some can only afford a single meal a day," Mr Murungi said.

He added that the situation is dire in the five sub-locations of Karurumo location, where both food and fodder shortages are getting worse.

Livestock deaths

Livestock deaths were reported in Maragua Ridge sub-location and over 90 percent of area families could only afford one meal per day.

In Ichagaki location, the drought has caused crucial rivers to dry up, exposing locals to the threat of waterborne diseases, especially cholera.

"We have the Itherúí River that supplies water to several boarding schools in the area. There is a water supply crisis at Ichagaki Boys High, Ichagaki Day and Mungu-ini Secondary schools. It is a grave public health scare," Mr Murungi said.

Kambiti location is not faring any better "and it is hard to see pupils carrying lunch".

Most of the learners in the area’s secondary schools were sent home to bring money for lunch budgets, he said.

The situation is also dire in Kirimiri location, he added.

He said administrators had informed “the relevant offices of the situation as it is and we remain hopeful that we will receive a reprieve as we pray for rain that was forecast to start by mid-October”.