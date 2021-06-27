Relief for Mwea residents as Gacuriamuoyo bridge takes shape

Gacuriamuoyo bridge Kirinyaga

The upcoming Gacuriamuoyo bridge across River Nyamindi in Kirinyaga County. Residents have been using a wooden makeshift footbridge that would sometimes be washed away by floods during rainy seasons.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Hundreds of residents of a village in Mwea East have heaved a sigh of relief after the Kirinyaga County embarked on building of a vital bridge in the region.

