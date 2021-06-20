Stalled dispensaries in Kirinyaga to be completed in 3 months

Kirinyaga dispensaries

Kavote Dispensary in Gichugu Constituency which is under construction. Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has said that 19 stalled dispensary projects in the county will be completed.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

The Kirinyaga County government has embarked on the building of 19 stalled dispensaries in the region in a bid to improve healthcare.

