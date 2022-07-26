Police probe woman’s killing after body found dumped in coffee farm

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found dumped in a coffee farm in Kiamwathi, Kirinyaga County.

The body of Grace Waruguru, 40, was spotted lying in a pool of blood.

Villagers stumbled upon the body on Monday and told police, who took it to the Kutus Kibugi Funeral Home.

New Kirinyaga East sub-county police boss Edward Ndirangu said the case was being treated as a murder.

The woman’s head had been crushed, he said.

"We shall not rest until the killers are identified and prosecuted," he said.

Ms Waruguru had been seen drinking in a local bar with a male colleague before she was found dead.

Mr Ndirangu asked residents to cooperate with detectives and volunteer information that could help unearth the killers.

Kirinyaga County has been rocked by mysterious murders since January, raising concerns among residents and religious leaders.

This latest incident comes a few days after County Commissioner Moses Ivuto told reporters that the security situation was under control and that there should be no cause for alarm.