Two teachers perish in road accident

Two secondary school teachers died in a road accident along the Sagana-Karatina road in Kirinyaga County.

Muriuki Ndambiri, 42 and Elasmus Maina Mwita, 37, died on the spot when a motorcycle they were riding on collided with a vehicle at Kiangwaci village in Ndia Constituency.

Kirinyaga West sub-county police boss David Kabina said the teachers from Kiini Girls Secondary School were heading home from Sagana town on Sunday night when they crashed into a vehicle, which was coming from the opposite direction.

Immediately after the fatal accident, the driver of the vehicle sped off and was being pursued by police.

The school teaching staff and the students were thrown into mourning following the deaths.

“The vehicle is (involved in) a hit and run car (accident) and we are looking for the driver,” said Mr Kabina.

Unfortunate

Mr Kabina said it was unfortunate that the lives of the teachers had been lost through a road accident.

He said the driver, once arrested, will be charged with causing death by careless driving.

He appealed to the residents to cooperate with the police and volunteer information, which could lead to the arrest of the driver.

“We shall not rest until the driver who caused the deaths is apprehended and prosecuted,” he said.

Mr Kabena said the teachers' bodies were taken to Murang'a hospital mortuary while the motorcycle was towed to Sagana police station.

Witnesses said they saw a speeding car swerve before colliding with the motorbike head-on, leading to the death of the teachers.