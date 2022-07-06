Shock as a teacher's body is found in a well

A primary school teacher was found dead and his body dumped in a well at Kandongu in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday.

School children stumbled on the woman’s body as they played and fled in panic to inform villagers.

Police from the Kiamaciri station rushed to the scene and collected the remains of the teacher, identified as Wangithi Karuria, 56. She taught at Wakaniu Primary School.

Residents said the teacher was with her son on Tuesday evening, the last time she was seen alive.

Residents were still trying to come to terms with the death of the teacher, whom they described as hardworking and humble.

"We are still shocked following what happened to our good teacher," Joseph Muiruri said.

It was suspected that the woman, who lived alone, was strangled to in her house and her body thrown in her neighbour's well.

"The door to her house was found wide open and most likely she was eliminated and dumped in the well," another resident said.

Residents called on the police to thoroughly investigate how the teacher was killed.

"We want to know the truth of the matter and the police should do a good job," said Mr Muiruri.

Mwea East Police Commander Wilson Koskei said the body was taken to Kibugi Funeral Home in Kutus for a postmortem.

He said investigations had started to establish whether the death was a suicide or a homicide.

Mr Koskei urged the woman’s relatives to be patient.

He said the teacher ate supper with her son on Tuesday before the latter left for his home in nearby Kandongu.

"We would like to know how the teacher ended up in the well after her son left," he said.