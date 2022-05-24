Officer’s missing gun found in river two years on

A loaded gun that went missing after a police officer died by suicide in Kirinyaga County was recovered Tuesday two years on.

Construction workers spotted the scorpion gun as they were fishing in Thiba River and alerted the police who rushed to the scene and took the weapon together with 19 rounds of ammunition.

"When we saw the gun in the water we thought it was a fish. However, when we fished it, we were shocked to find that it was a gun and we called in the police," one of the workers said.

Kirinyaga East Sub-county police boss Anthony Wanjuu thanked the workers for finding the lethal weapon and informing the police.

He recounted how the officer, James Maina, then based at Kianyaga police station took away his life in 2020 by throwing himself into the Thiba River for unknown reasons.

The officer was detailed to guard the construction of the Sh20 billion Mwea Thiba dam.

The officer's body was later discovered by residents floating in the water but his gun was missing.