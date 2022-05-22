Kirinyaga man kills daughter, hangs self in lodging over domestic quarrel

A man who killed his four-year-old daughter and committed suicide in a lodging following a suspected domestic quarrel was married to a police officer based at Wang'uru police station in Kirinyaga county, it has now emerged.

Mr Calvis Otieno, who was also employed as a receptionist at a local private hospital is said to have taken his own life and allegedly killed his daughter in a lodging he had rented at Piai town on Friday night, leaving residents reeling in shock.

The man lured the child when her mother was on official duty and took her to Pia, seven kilometres from home where he is said to have committed the heinous act.

According to the residents, the man booked the room and entered there with the minor.

It was then that he is said to have killed the child by forcing her to swallow a farm chemical before he hanged himself on the roof.

Mwea East Sub-county police boss, Mr Daniel Kitavi said Mr Otieno and his wife, a police constable, had domestic issues.

"We understand that the couple used to quarrel more often and most likely that is why Otieno eliminated his daughter and himself," he said.

Mr Kitavi said according to information police had gathered, Mr Otieno loved his daughter and more often they were together.

"Sometimes the girl would accompany her father to his place of work and spend the day there. Father and daughter were very close and everyone wonders why he killed her," said Mr Kitavi.

On Saturday, hotel workers found the man and the child dead and fled in panic and reported the matter to Wang'uru police station.

Police arrived shortly and removed the bodies to Kerugoya referral hospital mortuary.

The residents said they were still reeling in shock following what transpired.

They suspected that the man snuffed out his life and that of her Innocent daughter after he parted ways with his wife.

"We think the man got annoyed when his wife left him and vented his anger on the child," one of the residents, James Muriithi said.

The residents said the incident is the worst ever reported in the area in recent times.

Mr Kitavi said investigations had been launched with a view of establishing the man’s motive, adding that detectives collected a bottle of pesticide at the scene for analysis.

"It is likely the girl died after being poisoned with the chemical," said Mr Kitavi.