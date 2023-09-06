Man dies during KDF recruitment in Kirinyaga

A job seeker collapsed on Tuesday during the military recruitment at General Kassam Stadium in Kirinyaga County, and later died.

Francis Wachira, 25, was seeking to be recruited into the Kenya Defence Force.

Witnesses said that Wachira and his colleagues were running as part of the KDF assessment on Tuesday when he suddenly collapsed and began foaming in the mouth.

KDF officers rushed him to the nearby Kianyaga Sub-County Hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to Kerugoya Referral Hospital after his condition worsened. He died while undergoing treatment.

Also read: Uproar as women turned away during Lamu KDF recruitment

Kirinyaga East Sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Millicent Ochuka confirmed the incident, saying investigations have been launched into the incident.

"The body of the deceased is lying at the referral hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem," she said.

Family members were left in shock and trying to come to terms with Wachira’s unexpected death.

His father Charles Kabuga said Wachira woke up early on Tuesday and went to the venue to try his luck.

"Our son informed us that he was heading to the Stadium…and we gave him our blessings," said Mr Kabuga.

Also read: Make KDF recruitment fair

When he was called by the hospital hours after Wachira left home for the recruitment, he felt uneasy and knew something was wrong.

"When I received information that I was urgently required at the hospital, I abandoned what I was doing at home and rushed to the hospital where I was told that my son was no longer alive. I was shocked when I learnt what happened to my son," said Mr Kabuga who comes from Karue village in Gichugu Constituency.