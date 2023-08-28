Make KDF recruitment fair

Recruitment into the military is an honour to serve the country and a mark of patriotism. But in a country where youth unemployment is a major problem, it is also a source of much-needed jobs. It also provides the young people with an opportunity to be trained in skills that will serve them well even after they leave active service. However, this annual exercise has also become an avenue for corruption.

Some crooks have been colluding with wayward officers to extort money from youth wanting to be recruited into the military. It is, therefore, commendable that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has made it quite clear to all that recruitment into any section of the military is free of charge. Nobody should pay any money to recruiting personnel or illegal agents. Those found to be involved in shady deals will face the law.

The KDF has warned the public against bribery, or paying any agent to secure any position because it is rampant. They have asked the public to report such cases to the police or the military for investigation.

In the next two weeks, KDF will use some 374 recruitment centres across the 47 counties. It seeks to recruit officer cadets, who include artisans and tradesmen. This year’s recruitment is likely to attract huge numbers following a two-year gap.

According to the KDF, there have been 80 cases of fraud since 2017, many of which have been investigated and about 56 resolved through internal processes. However, the recruitment is never without its own challenges. Yesterday, there was some frustration after hundreds of women who turned up in Lamu West were sent away. We hope this and any other cases will be clarified and any anomalies sorted out.