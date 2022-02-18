Kirinyaga man slapped with Sh5m fine for damaging KPLC pole
A man accused of damaging energy infrastructure belonging to Kenya Power was fined Sh5 million on Friday by a court in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.
Mr Samuel Munyi Kigira will serve one year in prison if he fails to pay the fine.
He had been charged that on December 31 last year in Gathoge village, Gichugu constituency, he unlawfully cut down a wooden electric pole worth Sh25,000.
Principal Magistrate Leah Kabaria said the man should be heavily punished to serve as a warning to other would-be offenders.
After failing to immediately raise the fine, Kigira was escorted to prison.
Family members watched helplessly as Kigira, who appeared composed, was led to prison under tight security.