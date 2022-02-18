Kirinyaga man slapped with Sh5m fine for damaging KPLC pole

Rural electrification

A Kenya Power and Lighting Company truck ferrying poles for rural electrification. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

A man accused of damaging energy infrastructure belonging to Kenya Power was fined Sh5 million on Friday by a court in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.

