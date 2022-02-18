Wind turbines

Wind turbines at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County,  on August 6, 2019.

MPs smell a rat in the award of power line deal to a broke firm

By  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • On August 14, 2017, Ketraco terminated the contract of M/s Isolux Ingenieria SA on grounds of bankruptcy.
  • The termination led to the delay of completion of the project, with the government being slapped with a Sh18.4 billion bill.

Members of Parliament have questioned the tendering process that led to a company being contracted to build an electricity transmission line but failing to deliver, thus leaving taxpayers with the burden of paying Sh10 billion for idle power.

