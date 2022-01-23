CS Juma walks a tight rope in cutting electricity costs

CS Monica Juma

Ministry of Energy CS Monica Juma at a media briefing on reforms in the energy sector at Kawi House in Nairobi with several officials.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

Energy CS Monica Juma was the principal secretary in the Ministry of the Interior and Coordination of National Government when in 2015 Kenya Power tried to behave like a private company dealing equally with customers and disconnected the government and parliament for defaulting on electricity payment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.