Horror of man murdered, body chopped and left in forest

On August 7, Morris Murimi, 24 disappeared from his home in Kagio village in Kirinyaga County. A 40-day search for the missing charcoal trader has, however, ended in horror.

His badly mutilated body has been found buried in a shallow grave deep inside Kiamuguongo forest in Ndia Constituency. More devastating was the manner of the discovery; a dog was feasting on the remains.

The bereaved family is now seeking answers on who eliminated him in such a brutal manner as the detectives grapple with similar questions in the ongoing probe to unravel the murder of the Kirinyaga man.

According to the family, Mr Murimi was called by a person believed to be his customer to go and collect charcoal at Kiamuguongo village on the material day.

He had managed his business for a couple of years and when he received the call, he did not suspect there could be an ill motive. But that was the last time he was seen alive.

"Our son was robbed of his motorcycle and killed after which the murderers cut his body into pieces. We are still reeling in shock following what happened to him. What we are asking is, what had he done to deserve such a cruel death?," inquired Grace Wangari, the mother of the deceased, as tears welled up in her eyes.

The family narrated how they embarked on a thorough search of the deceased when he failed to show up in the evening and gave up after they failed to trace him.

They then reported the matter to the police and recorded statements.

"After looking for him in hospitals, and mortuaries and appealing to whoever may have seen him without success, we informed the police that our son had gone missing," said Ms Wangari.

In what the family described as horrific, the remains of the deceased were discovered by villagers after they were exhumed by a dog.

Kirinyaga West Sub-county Police boss, Moses Koskei, revealed that villagers saw a dog eating the decomposing remains of a human being and reported the matter to the police.

"After the residents found the leg being eaten by a dog, a search was made and a shallow grave was discovered in a thicket," said Mr Koskei.

He said investigations have been launched to establish who murdered the deceased and the motive behind the heinous act.

The family is now crying for justice, pleading with the detectives to carry out speedy investigations and unravel the mystery.

"We want to know who killed our son and why because Murimi was a good man and we had never witnessed him quarrel with anyone. He did his charcoal business quietly and the brutal murder is chilling," said Mr Edward Waweru, the father of the deceased.

Ms Leah Wambui, wife of the deceased, said she was the one who identified her husband after seeing the clothes he was wearing before he went missing.

"Detectives from Baricho Police station called me and led me to the forest and I was able to identify the remains of my husband, I passed out when I saw his mutilated body. I could not stand the sight of the man I loved so much," she said.