Four police officers arrested over theft of Kirinyaga killer brew

Four police officers have been arrested in connection with the theft and sale of an illicit brew that killed at least 17 people in Kirinyaga County.

Among those arrested is the former Officer Commanding Station at Kiamaciri Police Station.

The officers are being held at Baricho Police Station, awaiting arraignment.

They allegedly broke into a store at Kiamaciri Police Station in Mwea West sub-County and stole the exhibit which they then sold to a local trader.

The suspects will be charged with stealing exhibits, conspiracy to commit a felony and defeating justice.

Last week, 17 people died in Kangai village and several were blinded after consuming the toxic brew believed to be a police exhibit.

Following the incident, Kirinyaga County Commissioner Tobiko Naiyoma and all senior security officers from the region have been recalled to Nairobi to pave way for investigations.

The owner of the bar where the illicit brew was consumed has also been arrested and is expected to be charged.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has been spearheading an intense fight against the business of illicit brews in Mt Kenya region, vowed tough action against government officers abetting the venture.

Last week, Mr Gachagua ordered the transfer of top police officers and national government officers in Kirinyaga for 'sleeping' on the job.

Mr Gachagua is expected back in Kirinyaga on Saturday for a joint mass burial of those who died after consuming the killer brew.

"I was given this job of fighting illicit brews but some people thought it was a small job. Now it has killed 23 people," Mr Gachagua said last Friday.

However, Mr Gachagua said the government would protect legal businesses and that people were free to consume alcohol that meet the set quality standards.

At the same time, Mr Gachagua's spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi also called for tough action on manufacturers and distributors of illicit brews.