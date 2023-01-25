Family mourns after boy,14, dies by suicide

A Kirinyaga family has been thrown into mourning after their son who was set to join Form One died by suicide.

Caleb Murimi, 14, who sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education ( KCPE) examination last year, was found hanging on the roof of the family's main house on Tuesday afternoon at Kibingoti village.

According to the boy’s father, James Gatithi, his son hanged himself using a cloth for unknown reasons.

Mr Gatithi said he was in Karatina when his employee informed him that Murimi had died.

"On receiving the information I went back home, only to find the lifeless body of my son inside the house. I don't know why he took away his life yet he had already received admission letter from a school in Murang'a," said Mr Gatithi.

He said his son looked jovial that day and he never showed any signs of depression.

" Before I left for Karatina that morning, my son even gave me a list of school items that he required and asked me to buy them for him. He even escorted me together with his two brothers," said Mr Gatithi.

The father said the matter was reported to the police for investigation.

Mr Gatithi said the family was mourning the death of the deceased whom he described as hardworking and obedient.

" We are in deep pain following the demise of our son. His death will linger in our minds forever," said Mr Gatithi.

The family said the body of the minor has been removed to the mortuary as they make funeral arrangements.

Cases of suicide are on the rise in Kirinyaga. Hardly a month passes without a reported case of suicide in the area, an issue that has caused concerns among religious leaders and residents.

Last week, the body of a prominent farmer was found hanging on a mango tree at Mathangauta village in Mwea East Sub-county.