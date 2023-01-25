Kenyans to get UK visas in three weeks

Kenyans seeking to go to the UK will now get visas processed within three weeks after the European country resolved backlog issues that had caused delays since July last year.

"Six months ago, I promised we would get our visa service for Kenyans travelling to Britain back on track. I’m pleased we’re now at normal customer service standards - a decision should take just three weeks," UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott announced on Wednesday, adding that faster priority services are also available.

The UK Home Office said individuals seeking to travel to the UK for a holiday, to see friends/family, do business, get married or study for six months or less will get a decision on their visa application within a shorter period.

“You should get a decision on your visa within three weeks once you attend your appointment at the visa application centre,” it said in an updated notice.

“You may be able to get your visa faster or access other services depending on what country you’re in.”

This brings to an end the months-long wait that travellers have had to endure to get UK visas since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travelers seeking to go to the UK, US, Canada, and other European countries were last year hit with delays in getting visas amid a backlog in processing visas occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delays inconvenienced thousands of people who were seeking to travel for business, leisure and education as they had to wait for months.

At the time, Ms Marriott said visa applications from students wanting to study in the UK had doubled to 600,000 applications in 2022, up from 300,000 in 2019, underlining the high demand for British visas. She had advised Kenyans wishing to travel to the UK to apply at least six weeks in advance.

