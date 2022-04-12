Ethiopians posing as mourners arrested after car crash

Six suspected illegal immigrants from Ethiopia who were posing as mourners were Friday arrested after the car they were travelling in crashed along the Kiamiciri-Kandongu road in Kirinyaga County.

The Ethiopians suffered head, leg and hand injuries and they were taken to Sagana Sub-County Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

According to County Police Commander Mathew Mang'ira, the immigrants are being held at Kiamaciri Police Station and would be charged with being in the country illegally.

However, the driver of the car, which had red ribbons normally used on funeral vehicles, escaped after the accident and he is being pursued by the police.

The suspects were believed to have been heading to Nairobi from Kagio when their speeding Toyota Sienta overturned and landed in a trench.

Trapped in mangled car

It was then that the residents reported the matter to the police who rushed to the scene and found the suspects trapped in the mangled vehicle and seized them.

“The immigrants were disguising as mourners heading to a funeral when they encountered the accident," said Mr Mang'ira.

He said his officers first took the suspects to hospital for treatment before booking them into police custody.

“We were tipped off about the accident by the residents when they saw strangers inside the ill-fated vehicle crying for help," he said.