Ethiopian refugees
File | AFP

Africa

Prime

Smuggled, abandoned and raped: Life’s lot for undocumented immigrants

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

On the evening of October 8, 2016, Ayyantu was interrupted by two men who walked into her compound in East Shewa Zone of the Oromia region, Ethiopia.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Joho's U-turn in push for coast party  

  2. PRIME Uhuru corners Ruto over UDA

  3. Ex-policeman convicted of George Floyd's murder

  4. PRIME Why 2022 is special for these deputy governors

  5. CAS posts illegal, rules High Court

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.