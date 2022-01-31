2 Ethiopians sentenced for being in Kenya illegally

Illegal immigrants Ethiopians

Ethiopian nationals Maba Tasdo and Todo Gabre at the ISIOLO LAW COURTS on January 28, 2022. They were jailed for one year each for being in Kenya illegally.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Two Ethiopian immigrants arrested in September were jailed on Friday for one year each after pleading guilty to being in Kenya illegally.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.