Bars finally reopen in Kirinyaga

The lucrative beer trade resumed in Kirinyaga County Friday after Governor Anne Waiguru ordered the reopening of 700 bars in the region after six days’ closure of the business premises.

The bars had been closed for fresh vetting after 17 people died at Kangai village in Mwea West Sub-county after consuming toxic brew.

She issued the directive as she launched the Wezesha Kirinyaga Subsidised animal feeds at the Kiaga area in Kirinyaga Central Sub-County.

The bars were reopened after their owners met the requisite requirements.

Ms Waiguru asked the traders to start operating once again but warned that her administration would not hesitate to shut them again should they be found dealing with alcoholic drinks which are not fit for human consumption.

However, many more beer traders are yet to be cleared to operate. "Vetting is still going on to ensure all bar owners operate within the law," she said.

Following the closure of bars, scores of beer lovers from the region had been travelling to the neighbouring Nyeri, Embu and Murang'a counties to quench their thirst.

Ms Waiguru observed that for the period the beer businesses had been stopped, there has been peace in various homes in the region.

"Residents should remain peaceful even after the reopening of bars, domestic violence is retrogressive and should be discouraged.

While peaking on Saturday last week during a mass burial ceremony for the 17 illicit brew victims at Kangai Primary School, Waiguru said no alcohol outlet would be allowed to operate in the county until it was vetted and found to comply with liquor licensing regulations.

She directed the closure of all bars in Kirinyaga to pave the way for fresh vetting.

She warned that those bars that will be found to have been operating without licenses or had previous cases of selling unauthorised products will not be allowed to open again in the region.

The illicit brew that killed and left others blinded at Kangai and Kandongu villages is suspected to have been laced with poisonous chemicals.

Ms Waiguru said her administration will tighten regulatory checks on manufacturers, distributors and sellers of alcoholic beverages to avert more deaths in future.

“Sale and distribution of illicit brews do not only deny the government requisite and legitimate traders’ revenue but also poses a serious health risk to our people," she reiterated.

She said Kirinyaga will be the county that will show an example that we will not tolerate the sale of illicit brews and drugs,” she added.

Waiguru said the county has launched campaign dubbed “Fichua Pombe Haramu”, an initiative meant to help eradicate the manufacture and sale of illicit brew through the sharing of information.

“We have introduced a toll-free line 0800721812 and SMS number 0759674392 that you can use to give us information on suspicious cases of illicit alcohol brewing and sale in your area,” the Governor said.



