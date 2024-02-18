Illicit brew: Bar owners in Kirinyaga counting huge losses after closure order

Bar owners in Kirinyaga County are counting huge losses following an order by Governor Anne Waiguru for the closure of all bars in the county.

The order follows the tragic death of 17 people in the region after consuming toxic brew.

The traders lamented that the decision by the Governor has dealt them a big blow.

"We are registering heavy losses after the Governor directed that all bars be shut," said one trader.

The bar owners have termed the decision as harsh and are now appealing to the county government to rescind it.

A spot check by the Nation revealed that all bars in Kerugoya, Kimbimbi, Kutus, Kagio Ngurubani have been shut down.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with his spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi during the funeral service for the 17 victims of the killer brew at Kangai Primary School grounds in Mwea Constituency, Kirinyaga County.

Photo credit: DPCS

County reinforcement officers and the police could be seen patrolling the towns to ensure no trader disobey the directive.

On Saturday, Ms Waiguru ordered immediate closure of all liquor outlets in the county.

She said her administration has withdrawn all licenses issued to the bars to allow for fresh vetting.

Speaking during the mass burial service of the 17 victims of the killer brew at Kangai Primary School, Ms Waiguru said no alcohol outlet will be allowed to operate in the county until it is vetted and found to comply with liquor licensing regulations.

“I have today ordered the closure of all bars in Kirinyaga to pave the way for fresh vetting. Bars that will be found to have been operating without license or had previous cases of selling unauthorised products will not be allowed to reopen,” Waiguru said.

The illicit brew that killed and blinded several others at Kangai village is suspected to have been laced with toxic substances.

The Council of Governors (COG) chair further called on all law enforcement agencies to enforce the closure order in towns and villages ravaged by the menace.

“We have put in place tighter liquor outlet registration and inspection mechanism that require the support of the law enforcement agencies to implement. This has been the missing link,” Waiguru said.

The Governor further asked County government staff operating liquor outlets to choose between venturing into business or keeping their jobs.

She said some 11 staff from the County ae bar operators and therefore a hindrance to the enforcement of the liquor licensing regulations.

Ms Waiguru accused Kirinyaga Bar Owners Association of using the courts to frustrate her effort to regulate sale of alcohol.

However, the Governor said she would not relent in her efforts to stamp out the manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit brews.

“The remains of the victims infront of us, radiate the full horror of alcoholism and the ferocity of greed among the merchants of death who manufactured and distributed the killer drink. We must not allow this to happen again,” she said.

Governor Waiguru further said unscrupulous traders are known for packaging third-generation brew into bottles of popular brands and using fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) stamps to get their products into the shelves.

“As these families prepare to bury their spouses, children, relatives and friends, the disturbing concern is that illegal trade in ethanol is fast becoming pervasive in the country, fueling the re-opening of backyard alcohol manufacturing facilities that had been shut and a rise in the consumption of illicit brew,” she said.

“Sale and distribution of illicit brews does not only deny the government requisite and legitimate traders’ revenue but also poses a serious health risk to our people. Kirinyaga will be the county that will show an example that we will not tolerate sale of illicit brews and drugs,” she added.

The Governor reminded bar owners in the county that they have a responsibility to protect the lives of their patrons and that the Kangai and Kandongu deaths should “prick their conscience.”

“They must ensure they are selling products that conform to standards set out by the Kenya Bureau of Standards,” she said.

Governor Waiguru further said the county has launched a campaign dubbed “Fichua Pombe Haramu”, to help eradicate the manufacture and sale of illicit brew through the sharing of information.