After three miscarriages, its triple joy as woman delivers triplets

Grace Wambui

Grace Wambui who gave birth to identical triplets at Kerugoya Referral Hospital in Kirinyaga.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Grace Wambui, 32, had already had three miscarriages. So it was quite a joyful surprise when she delivered identical triplets at Kerugoya Referral Hospital in Kirinyaga County.

