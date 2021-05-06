Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies 'doing well'

A member of the medical staff checks one of nine babies kept incubators, a day after they were born to a Malian woman at clinic in the western Moroccan city of Casablanca, on May 5, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A Malian woman who gave birth to nonuplets in Morocco is "doing well" and her nine babies are being treated in incubators because of their weight, the Moroccan clinic where she delivered said Wednesday.

