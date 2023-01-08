Mob lynches Kirinyaga man who stabbed girlfriend 7 times

A man who attacked his girlfriend in a suspected love triangle was on Sunday lynched by a mob at Mururi town in Kirinyaga County.

According to the witnesses, the knife-wielding man stormed his girl's rental room after accusing her of being unfaithful. He locked the room from the inside and stabbed her seven times.

The woman screamed for help, attracting scores of residents who gained entry into the room through the roof and rescued her.

The mob then set upon the assailant with clubs and rocks, leaving him unconscious.

Police, acting on a tip-off, drove to the scene and took both the woman and the assailant to Kerugoya Referral Hospital where they were admitted in critical condition. However, the man died while undergoing treatment.

“The man vowed to kill someone. A few minutes later, we heard a commotion inside the room which was followed by screams," one of the witnesses Mr Joseph Wachira said.

Another witness Joseph Kinyua recalled how the man shouted repeatedly that he would teach his girlfriend a lesson for cheating on him.

Kirinyaga East Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Millicent Ochuka said the woman was badly injured in the attack but she was responding well to treatment.