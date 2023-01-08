Mob lynches Kirinyaga man who stabbed girlfriend 7 times

Crime Scene

A man who attacked his girlfriend in a suspected love triangle was on Sunday lynched by a mob at Mururi town in Kirinyaga County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

 A man who attacked his girlfriend in a suspected love triangle was on Sunday lynched by a mob at Mururi town in Kirinyaga County.

Read: Three children burnt to death after man sets house on fire in land row

According to the witnesses, the knife-wielding man stormed his girl's rental room after accusing her of being unfaithful. He locked the room from the inside and stabbed her seven times.

Related

The woman screamed for help, attracting scores of residents who gained entry into the room through the roof and rescued her.

Read: Three weeks of horror murders in Gusiiland leave country in shock

The mob then set upon the assailant with clubs and rocks, leaving him unconscious.

Police, acting on a tip-off, drove to the scene and took both the woman and the assailant to Kerugoya Referral Hospital where they were admitted in critical condition. However, the man died while undergoing treatment.

“The man vowed to kill someone. A few minutes later, we heard a commotion inside the room which was followed by screams," one of the witnesses Mr Joseph Wachira said. 

Another witness Joseph Kinyua recalled how the man shouted repeatedly that he would teach his girlfriend a lesson for cheating on him.    

Read: Suspect: This is why we didn't want baby Sagini alive

Kirinyaga East Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Millicent Ochuka said the woman was badly injured in the attack but she was responding well to treatment.

She said investigations into the incident had been launched.   

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.