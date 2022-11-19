Man lynched after attacking elderly men with a panga

A former inmate was on Friday lynched after he slashed elderly men with a panga in Mpitha village, Igembe North, Meru County.

Irate members of the public ambushed Muriungi Murungi in a miraa farm, frog marched him to the road and beat him up with crude weapons until he died.

They said the man who was in his early 20s had terrorized fellow villagers and had gone ‘overboard’ by attacking elderly men who are well respected in the area.

Mr Paul M’Kaigua, a village elder, said the Wednesday evening attack angered many residents who hunted Muriungi down and beat him up.

He said the deceased’s body was found lying by the roadside bearing cuts and other injuries yesterday morning.

One of the residents said the deceased had served one year in prison after stealing a water tank and other items belonging to the local primary school but continued with criminal activities after he was released.

“He brought the lynching to himself. He recently stole my two chickens and threatened to stab me. He has been terrorizing people for long and we had to escort our children to school for fear of him attacking them,” said a resident.

Mr M’Kaigua said the deceased had threatened to stab schoolchildren and was connected to a series of criminal activities.