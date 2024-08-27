Trader delivering Range Rover to city client dies in accident on Mombasa-Nairobi Highway

A tragic road accident has claimed two lives along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway and resulted in the write-off of a brand new Range Rover vehicle that was being delivered to its owner.

The driver, Mr Jamal Mubarak, was on his way to deliver the luxury vehicle to its owner in Nairobi when the accident occurred.

The vehicle did not have a registration number and was still using a temporary one.

The accident occurred about 7am on Tuesday at Maji ya Chumvi area, a blackspot on the highway in Mariakani.

According to a police report, the Range Rover was involved in a head on collision with a canter that was ferrying grain.

“Jamal Mubarak, male adult aged 37 years, was driving a motor vehicle make Range Rover from Mombasa heading towards Nairobi. On reaching the location of the accident at Maji ya Chumvi area, while overtaking improperly, collided head-on with an oncoming motor vehicle Isuzu FRR,” said the report.

A police officer inspects the wreckage of a Range Rover that was involved in an accident with a lorry carrying maize at Maji ya Chumvi area on the Mombasa- Nairobi Highway. Two people, the driver and a passenger who were in the car, died on the spot. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The Isuzu FRR was being driven by Mr Stanley Maina, a 58-year-old male traveling towards Mombasa.

The impact of the collision was catastrophic, killing Mr Mubarak and his unknown female passenger instantly.

Three other individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to Mariakani Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Police officers inspect the wreckage of a Range Rover that was involved in an accident with a lorry carrying maize at Maji ya Chumvi area on the Mombasa- Nairobi Highway. Two people, the driver and a passenger who were in the car, died on the spot. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The bodies of the deceased were transported to Coast General Hospital Mortuary in Mombasa.