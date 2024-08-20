Migaa crash survivors: Our concerns about mechanical problems were 'repeatedly ignored'

A Mombasa-bound bus that crashed in Migaa on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway, killing 14 people and injuring more than 50 others, had mechanical problems that were repeatedly ignored, it has emerged.

According to reports from survivors, the Coast Bus vehicle, which had already broken down in Kericho while on its way to Mombasa from Kisumu, continued its journey despite passengers' frantic warnings, only for the journey to end in tragedy when its brakes failed and the driver lost control.

The 4am accident, some travelers said, could likely have been avoided if proper precautions were taken.

Mr Peter Omutiti, who survived the accident and is recuperating at Nakuru Hospital, revealed that the bus had shown signs of mechanical issues even before leaving Kisumu at 5pm Monday.

Mr Omutiti, who is also the Friends School Mbale Principal, revealed that the driver appeared to be struggling with the vehicle's gears and brakes, which raised concern among passengers.

A mechanic was called to fix the bus, which was grounded in Kericho from 8pm to 2am, before passengers resumed the journey.

“I was heading to Mombasa for a principals' meeting in Bamburi...It was evident that the driver was struggling with the bus. Despite repeated complaints, our warnings were ignored and the driver pressed on with the journey," Mr Omutiti told Nation from his hospital bed.

Peter Omutiti, the Mbale High School Principal and one of the survivors of the Migaa accident involving a Coast Bus. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Moment of impact

The wreckage of the Coast Bus that was involved in the accident at Migaa blackspot along the Nakuru - Eldoret highway on August 20, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge| Nation Media Group

As the bus approached the infamous Migaa blackspot, the driver lost control of the vehicle. It then began swerving dangerously on the road and the conductor, who had been asleep, woke up and started moving to the back of the bus, alerting passengers who were also asleep.

But despite the driver’s efforts to control the speeding bus, it hit the back of a saloon car before landing in a ditch.

"The driver really tried to control the bus, but it was impossible. I found myself covered in oil, with a dead body on top of me. I screamed for help and good Samaritans came to my aid. I was rushed to hospital in a Probox. I sustained injuries to my right leg and hand, and my chest is in pain," Mr Omutiti narrated.

His wife Jackline said she was in constant communication with her husband from the moment he left for the bus station in Kisumu. He had kept her updated on the journey, even informing her of the mechanical issues and the delay in Kericho.

However, her worst fears were realised when a stranger called her early in the morning to inform her that her husband had been involved in an accident.

"I called his phones but one was off and the other went unanswered. The strange number called again to inform me he had been rushed to hospital. I was terrified. Later, I contacted our daughter, who confirmed that he was alive. I was so relieved to hear that," Mrs Omutiti said.

Jackline Omutiti talks to journalists at the Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital on August 20, 2024, where she had visited her husband Peter Omutiti, a survivor of the Migaa road crash. Photo credit: John Njoroge| Nation Media Group

'Not stopped by police'

Another survivor, Mr Lovin Ingati, who boarded the bus in Vihiga, the vehicle passed two police roadblocks without being stopped despite what he terms as its "obvious mechanical problems".

"While we were waiting for the bus to be repaired in Kericho, one of the passengers even went to the police station and came back with an officer. The police officer spoke to the driver and the mechanic and to our surprise, he told us to wait for the vehicle to be fixed so we can continue our journey," he said.

“We told the driver to change the vehicle but he refused. This is not an ordinary accident. It should be called what it is — murder. Why would you allow an unworthy vehicle on the road? We have lost innocent lives and it could have been avoided," Mr Ingati said bitterly.

Thirteen people died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital. Over 50 others sustained injuries and were rushed to various medical facilities.

Regional Police Commander Jasper Ombati confirmed that the fatalities included five women, seven men, and an infant.

Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr James Waweru confirmed that they received 21 patients with varying degrees of injuries.

Dr Waweru said 10 patients had soft tissue injuries and were treated then discharged, while eleven others, suffering from fractures and head injuries, were admitted to the facility. Unfortunately, one of the admitted patients succumbed to injuries.