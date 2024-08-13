Devastation of Gilgil accident that wiped out man's family

A mother, her three children and a nanny who died in a road crash on Tuesday at Mbaruk area on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway were heading to Kakamega County for the August holidays.

The sole survivor of the accident, 35-year-old Christopher Ambani, lost his wife and three children — including their four-year-old firstborn and six-month-old twins — in the incident.

Their car, a Mercedes Benz, collided with an oncoming lorry at around 7am.

According to a relative, Mr Kevin Obibo, Mr Ambani and his family left Nairobi at 4am to take the children to their grandmother's home in Kakamega for the holiday.

However, at 8am, Mr Obibo received a devastating call informing him that the young family had been involved in a fatal accident, with five of them dying on the spot.

Mr Ambani sustained fractures to his hands and legs and was initially treated at St Joseph Hospital before being transferred to another facility in Kitengela, Kajiado County, after his condition was stabilised.

"It's a blow to the family. They died while they were eagerly awaited at home. We are in the process of informing the rest of the family," Mr Obibo said.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Jamleck Ngaruiya said the Mercedes vehicle, which was heading towards Nakuru from the Gilgil direction, was overtaking when it collided with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The truck that was involved in an accident in Mbaruk area along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group