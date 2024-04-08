Tragedy as Nakuru family loses seventh member to road crash

The death toll of last week's road crash at Mlima Kiu in Salama, Makueni county, involving a Nakuru family has risen to seven after an eight-year-old died in a Nairobi hospital.

Joyce Muthoni succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident while at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Family spokesperson Harrison Mwaniki shared the devastating news with mourners gathered at a memorial service and fundraising event held at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), Free Area, on Sunday.

He expressed the family's deepening sorrow, now confronted with the daunting task of preparing for seven funerals.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of the seventh member of our family. The burden has grown heavier; what we thought would be six funerals has now become seven.

"We need coffins, hearses, flowers, and transportation for all seven departed souls. The weight of our grief is immense," Mr Mwaniki conveyed.

Mr Mwaniki said two people have been discharged from hospital while three are still admitted.

Muthoni was the daughter of Irene Wangombe(deceased) and constable Shadrach Mbao, a prison Warden who is one of those still hospitalised.

The minor will be buried with her mother and two siblings - Irene Wang'ombe, Lemmy Macharia and Joyce Wairimu - on April 16 at Kiririkania, Kuresoi North sub-County, and not on April 10 as the family had earlier announced.

"We had planned to bury the three on April 10 but after Muthoni passed on we have rescheduled the plans. They will be buried together. It is just a hard time for the family," said another family member.

The memorial service was attended by the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Irrigation and Sanitation, Zachariah Njeru, Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones among other leaders.

"It is sad and not easy but we want to offer our condolences. When a person is born, there has to be a day when he rests and it's all up to God, not us. But above all let us pray to God to comfort us because only He knows. May the Lord continue to comfort you and we will be with you to the end," the CS said.

Mr Kones condoled with the family and pledged the county’s support noting that it is a burden to the family to offset medical bills and burial.

The accident happened on Monday, April 1 at night after the matatu collided head-on with an oncoming lorry.

Those who perished from the same family include Francis Macharia, 61, Irine Wangombe, 37, and her daughter Joyce Wairimu and her son Lemy Macharia 12.

Esther Nyambura, 12 and Esther Wanjiru Macharia a grade four pupil also perished in addition to eight-year-old Muthoni.

Shadrack Mbao, 40, Daniel Waciuri, 45, Samwell Macharia, 35, James Karanja and Samwel Macharia,24, were rushed to hospital.

All immediate family members were travelling in more than three vehicles each with a different number of people. They were coming from Mombasa where they had gone for the Easter holiday.