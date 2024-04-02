10 die in Salama road accident on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

Ten people died on the spot in a gruesome road accident involving five vehicles at Salama along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on Monday night.

An 18-seater matatu registered to Spannish Sacco, a 14-seater matatu registered to NAEKANA Sacco, two trucks and a saloon car were travelling through Mlima Kiu area, a notorious black spot, when the accident occurred at 8.30pm, Mukaa Sub-county Police Commander Barnabas Ng'eno said.

"It happened that motor vehicle registration number KBC 564M Isuzu FSR was being driven from Nairobi general direction towards Mombasa general direction and on reaching the accident site, the driver failed to keep to his proper lane and also made a sudden right turn without due care and attention resulting in a head-on collision with motor vehicle registration number KDK 259U Toyota Hiace matatu of Spanish Sacco," Mr Ng'eno said in a statement.

The impact of the collision triggered a new wave of collisions involving the other vehicles.