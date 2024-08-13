Woman, four children die in tragic accident in Gilgil after car crashes into lorry

A woman and four children have died in a road accident involving a personal car and a lorry on Tuesday morning in Mbaruk area on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Jamleck Ngaruiya said the vehicle, a Mercedes, was headed towards Nakuru when it collided head-on with a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

According to the police, the Mercedes driver was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it veered into the lorry's path. The car had six occupants: the driver, a woman, and four children.

Tragically, the woman and the four children died on the spot.

The wreckage of the personal car that was involved in an accident with a lorry in Mbaruk area along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The truck that was involved in an accident in Mbaruk area along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The driver, who was critically injured, was rushed to St Joseph Hospital for treatment while the bodies of the four were moved to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital.