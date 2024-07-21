Black spot: Deadly collision claims two lives on Embu-Makutano road

Two people were killed and another seriously injured in an accident along the Embu-Makutano road in Kirinyaga County.

The accident occurred at Murubara village on Saturday evening, July 20, when two private cars collided head-on.

According to witnesses, one of the cars was travelling from Ngurubani to Embu while the other was travelling from Embu to Makutano when the accident occurred, causing a major traffic jam.

Residents said they heard a loud bang and rushed to the scene to find two people dead and a survivor trapped in one of the mangled cars.

The survivor was rescued and taken to the nearby Mwea Mission Hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition.

The bodies of those killed in the gruesome road accident were taken to the mortuary, while the badly damaged cars were towed to Wang'uru police station for investigation.

"I saw the cars speeding before they crashed into each other," said one of the witnesses.

Residents used axes to chop metal to free a survivor from one of the cars.

Traffic police advised motorists to follow traffic rules on the busy route to avoid such deadly accidents.

Residents said the accident was the worst to happen in the area in recent times.

They said the area was a black spot and urged the government to provide safety bumps to reduce fatal accidents.