Narrow escape for pupils coming from music festivals after school bus involved in accident

Twenty six pupils, three teachers and a cook from Rockside Academy in Nairobi are receiving treatment at Nakuru Teaching and Referral and Molo Sub-County Hospitals after the school bus they were in was involved in an accident at the Sachangwan blackspot in Nakuru on Monday.

According to Molo Sub-County Police Commander Timon Odingo, the school bus was transporting pupils from Eldoret where they had participated in ongoing music festivals.

The accident occurred around 1.20pm when the driver of a tow truck that was behind the school bus lost control and rammed into the vehicle carrying pupils. The school bus then collided with two other private cars, causing them to veer off the road and land in a ditch.

While 30 people sustained injuries, occupants of the private vehicles escaped unhurt.

The tow truck that was involved in a road accident at Sachagwang area along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on August 5, 2024. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Upon arrival, police officers found that locals and good Samaritans had already evacuated the injured from the scene.

Shell of a personal car that was involved in the road accident at Sachagwang on August 5, 2024. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group